DWP confirms new payment rates for PIP, Universal Credit and more

Attendance Allowance rates 2023/24

Attendance Allowance is a benefit distributed by the DWP for people over state pension age who need help with personal care or supervision due to illness or a disability.

The benefit is paid at two rates, the lower rate and the higher rate. The amount eligible claimants receive is calculated based on how much help is required, not any current help the person does or doesn’t get.

The new lower and higher payment rates for April 2023 will be:

Lower rate: £68.10 per week (up from £61.85)

Higher rate: £101.75 per week (up from £92.40)

Carer’s Allowance rates 2023/24

Carer’s allowance is a benefit distributed by the DWP to people who care for someone (who receives certain disability benefits) for at least 35 hours a week.

From April 2023, the DWP has confirmed that Carer’s Allowance will increase from £69.70 a week, to £76.75 a week. This could see eligible claimants receive up to £3,991 a year, which could be equivalent to around £332 a month.

People can choose whether they’d like to be paid weekly or monthly and funds are paid directly into the person’s specified account.

State pension rates 2023/24

Mr Hunt confirmed the state pension will rise in line with the triple lock in April 2023, which means payments will also rise in line with September 2022’s inflation rate of 10.1 percent.

The triple lock applies to both the basic state pension and the new state pension to ensure each pot keeps pace with rising costs.

The full basic state pension is available to:

Men born before April 6, 1951

Women born before April 6, 1953.

The new state pension s available to: