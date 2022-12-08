Dynam.AI Brings ‘Unfair Advantage’ to Machine Learning Market

With its patent pending CAML technology, Dynam AI has an “unfair advantage” over its competitors in the data analytics and machine learning space.

“Our fundraising advisor came up with that term because there is nobody else doing this,” said Dynam CEO Diana Shapiro. “When bringing on a client, we can solve problem that are unsolvable without our technology.”

Officially announced last month (Nov. 15), Dynam’s Context Augmented Machine Learning (CAML) technology leverages its AI models for scientific “first principles” and the laws of physics, human behavior and macroeconomic conditions to give existing artificial intelligence models more context of the real world for more trustworthy analytics.

“We’re training models with models,” Shapiro said. “We can do things like look at the impact of a drought or climate change on water tables and use that information to predict whether a building will collapse. We can also look at balance, gravity, heat – these are all things we can teach the models about so that when they’re ingesting data, they’re more cognitive in nature.”

CAML Advantage

Dynam Chief Scientific Officer Dimitry Fisher said traditional machine learning and AI is limited to the data sets they are trained on.

“That’s their entire world,” he said, adding that traditional AI models lack the “common sense” ability humans possess to predict events in the real world, though they can predict events in a virtual one.

“But you can’t run over a million pedestrians in the real world before you learn how to avoid them,” he said. “Those models are not practical in the majority of real-world applications of machine learning that require knowledge of how the world works.

“But when your AI has access to scientific first principles, it can use the data it’s given much more efficiently and effectively,” he continued. “This translates into better results with available data, and results that cannot be obtained based on data alone, leading to better decision intelligence and better solution performance.”

CAML aids developers and data scientists who are working on projects in object detection, medical imaging, sensor fusion, predictive diagnostics, satellite and aerial imaging, thermography, anomaly detection and more. Dynam.AI reports that CAML’s capabilities have helped clients solve long-standing problems with image and sensor data and develop solutions up to 65% faster.

Detecting Oil Spills

One such client Dynam.AI recently helped is American Robotics (AR) – the first company approved by the FAA to operate commercial drones remotely. AR provides surveillance drones to oil and gas companies to inspect thousands of oil-drilling wellpads, often located in remote areas. The drones collect images of each wellpad and send it back to a base station for automated image processing that flags potential loss of containment.

Using CAML, Dynam.AI supplied an AI spectral irradiance physics model to remove the effects of clouds and shadows across the images collected by AR drones. This greatly reduced the number of false positives, allowing AR’s AI models to more efficiently and accurately flag possible loss of containment.

“Using the physics of how the different wavelengths of sunlight works, we can tell what an oil spill is as opposed to what is dirt or mud or water or debris,” Fisher said. “Physics goes a long way into making this more accurate than simply image segmentation or detecting oil spills in the imagery.”

Beyond detecting oil leaks, the CAML technology is “very much needed in the industrial sector,” Shapiro said. “The automation and digital transformation that companies are looking to achieve can’t be done without this type of technology.”

Dynam.AI’s platform has the ability to help companies achieve digital transformation in a variety of ways – from optimizing energy efficiency of solar panels to assessing and recommending equipment to improve golf swings.

“We have solved some previously unsolvable industry challenges for our clients using CAML and are excited to introduce this groundbreaking AI capability to the industrial sector,” Shapiro said, adding that Dynam.AI has identified the top three areas that the industrial sector is looking to incorporate AI and where CAML will be useful: optimizing production and supply chain processes by using predictive analytics to foresee problems and make recommendations to prevent failure; automating diagnostics in any process or equipment to recommend preventative maintenance; and processing customer data to help companies create new revenue streams and business models.

Globally Recognized San Diego Company

Dynam.AI is a company that grew out of an incubator program of San Diego-based Analytics Ventures in 2016. The company went independent in 2021 following outside investments of $2.5 million led by Ondas Holdings. Dynam.AI is currently in an open round to raise $3 million and has already secured Ondas to again lead the round with a $1 million second investment.

This year, Dynam.AI expanded its San Diego roots worldwide when it was named a Top 100 Global Company by Red Herring. The Red Herring awards recognize the leading private companies from North America, Europe and Asia, celebrating these startups’ innovations and technologies across their respective industries.

Dynam.AI was selected for the list after a rigorous application and screening process, followed by a startup presentation competition involving hundreds of companies. Red Herring’s editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy and market penetration.

“Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat this year” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “We believe Dynam.AI embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Dynam.AI should be proud of its accomplishment as the competition was very strong.”

Past recipients of Red Herring Global Top 100 awards include companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Google, Yahoo, Skype, Salesforce.com, YouTube and eBay.

“We are incredibly honored to have even been in the room with many of the companies vying for Red Herring Global 100 status this year,” Shapiro said. “The fact we were ultimately selected for this prestigious award is meaningful beyond words. I am so proud of our team for the work that led to this award and look forward to continued disruption.”

Dynam.AI

Founded: 2019

CEO: Diana Shapiro

Headquarters: San Diego

Business: Data analytics service provider specializing in custom AI and machine learning solutions

Funding: $2.5 million

Employees: 19

Website: www.dynam.ai

Notable: Dynam.AI is a Red Herring Global Top 100 company for 2022.