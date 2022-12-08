Eagle Nest Lake closes to boating as ice forms

Ice is beginning to form over portions of Eagle Nest Lake in the mountains east of Taos, prompting the State Parks Division of Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department to close the area to boating for the season.
“Recent weather conditions have led to unsafe lake surface conditions. Ice is forming over portions of the lake, but not to the extent needed to allow safe conditions for ice fishing,” reads a press release from the department. “The lake is also off limits to all watercraft, including canoes, kayaks, inflatables, and all types of motorboats. Staff will continue to monitor conditions and will advise when the lake is open for ice fishing.”
