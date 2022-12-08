Earthquake multi-classification detection based velocity and

Study area and data collection

The area of this study is Indonesia, focused on Java Island. Java Island is considered the fourth largest island in Indonesia with the highest density of population. It is part of the complex convergence zone between the Eurasian plate and the Indo-Australian plate. Due to that, the Java region witnessed many seismic and volcanic activities. Between 2006 and 2020, earthquakes and other geohazards on volcano-dotted Java Island caused about 7000 deaths, and another 1.8 million people were injured, displaced, or left homeless17,18.

Seismic wave acceleration data were collected from ESM Database at 3 different stations, namely CISI, SMRI, and UGM which are located on Java Island as can be seen in Fig. 1.

Figure 1 © 2021 TerraMetrics, Map data© 2022 Google]. Java Island map with the location of the stations. (a). CISI, (b). SMRI, (c). UGM [Imagery

These stations record earthquake events that occurred around Java Island in the past 2006–2009. There are 33 records from CISI, 8 records from SMRI, and 17 records from UGM which make a total of 58 earthquake events that occurred and were recorded around Java Island by those stations. These records contain 3 different channels which are HLE, HLN, and HLZ with acceleration seismic wave information for each channel as shown in Fig. 2. The acceleration seismic wave will be integrated to get velocity and displacement seismic waves which can be used as features to improve models’ performances. Acceleration, velocity, and displacement relation can be described using the math equation19:

Acceleration: $$Acceleration = a\left( t \right)$$ (1)

Velocity: $$Velocity \left( {v\left( t \right)} \right) = v_{0} + \mathop \smallint \limits_{0}^{t} a dt$$ (2)

Displacement: $$Displacement \left( {r\left( t \right)} \right) = r_{0} + \mathop \smallint \limits_{0}^{t} v dt$$ (3) where, \({v}_{0}\) is the initial value of the velocity and \({r}_{0}\) is the initial position when \(t=t-{t}_{0}\). The integration result of the acceleration seismic wave can be seen in Fig. 3.

Figure 2 Unprocessed dataset for each channel for 1 event.

Figure 3

Dataset processing

Data from ESM Database is in the form of an ASCII file containing detailed event information as well as the acceleration seismic wave data for the event. All the data go through the FFT process to get the frequency domain of the seismic wave and then the frequency is used for the filtering process using a Butterworth Bandpass Filter with the order of filter = 2, minimum frequency = 0.1 Hz, and maximum frequency = 30 Hz to reduce the noises. Figure 4 shows the result of the data filtering process in Fig. 2.

Figure 4 Processed dataset for each channel for 1 event.

After the filtering process, the data sampling process will be done. In the data sampling, the acceleration seismic wave data will be split into earthquake and non-earthquake data. The earthquake data and non-earthquake data contain 200 data for 1 seismic event each (equivalent to 1 s because the sampling frequency = 0.005 s) where the earthquake data samples are taken starting from the beginning of P-wave, and the non-earthquake data samples are taken starting from the beginning of the wave until the P-wave arrival. There are a total of 58 seismic events, so each earthquake and non-earthquake dataset will have 3 columns (HLE, HLZ, and HLZ) with 11,600 rows of data for each column [11600, 3]. Next, the 3 columns will be merged into 1 [11600, 1] by using resultant formulas so only amplitude acceleration will be used as a feature. Amplitude resultant result from the total seismic events can be seen in Fig. 5 for both earthquake and non-earthquake. After that, label information will be added to the datasets, 0 represents non-earthquake data and 1 represents earthquake data.

Figure 5

For the vandalism vibration, 2 vandalism datasets were recorded by an accelerometer sensor. Both vandalism datasets will be treated the same as earthquake and non-earthquake datasets. The first vandalism datasets contain 11,600 data and are labeled as 2 which are taken by shaking the table while the sensor is on top of it (made up earthquake). The other datasets contain 750 data labeled as 3 which are taken by the sensor when a heavy vehicle is passing by. There are 4 datasets with a total amount of 35,550 data. The statistical analysis for each dataset is presented in Table 1. Lastly, integration formulas will be applied to all amplitude acceleration datasets to get the amplitude of velocity and displacement which can be used as additional features.

Table 1 Statistical analysis of datasets.

Model selection

Several supervised machine learning algorithms that are used in this study are Support Vector Machine (SVM), Random Forest (RF), Decision Tree (DT), and Artificial Neural Network (ANN). SVM is a supervised learning algorithm that can be used for finding patterns from a complex dataset. SVM is a very powerful and diverse machine learning model, capable of performing linear, non-linear, regression, classification, and outlier detection. When SVM theory was introduced by Vapnik and Cortes in 1995, The SVM was designed for two-group classification (binary classification). The idea behind SVM was previously implemented for the restricted case where the training data can be separated without error. In practice, the SVM has been applied for pattern and digit recognition. This experiment shows SVM can compete with the other classification methods such as decision trees and neural networks20. The binary SVM approach can, however, be extended for multiclass scenarios. This will be attained by decomposing the multiclass problem into a series of binary analyses. This can be addressed with a binary SVM by following either the one-against-one or one-against-all strategies21.

In SVM,

input: \({x}_{i}\in {\mathbb{R}}^{D}\), with D = feature dimension,

output: \(w\) (weights), one for each feature, whose linear combination produces y (the final output of the SVM model is a decision from the input data). $$y = w^{T} x_{i} + b$$ (4)

with b is bias.

To maximize the margin, the distance from the data points to the hyperplane must be minimized. When the hyperplane cannot separate the two classes perfectly, it is necessary to add a slack variable (\({\xi }_{i}\)) and hyperparameter C. The function of the hyperparameter is to regulate the use of slack variables, if C is too small, the model can be underfitting, and if C is too large, the model can be overfitting.

$$\mathop {{\text{min}}}\limits_{{w,b}} \frac{1}{2}\left\| w \right\|^{2} + C\sum\limits_{{i = 1}}^{m} {\xi _{i} }$$ (5)

When the input data cannot be separated linearly, then the data must be mapped to a higher-dimensional space. If the new dimension is very large, it will take a long time to map it. Kernel Tricks can solve this, it works by ostensibly adding features. In this research, the Kernel Gaussian RBF (Radial Basis Functions) will be used.

$$K\left( {x,l} \right) = \exp \left( {\left. { – \gamma } \right\|x – \left. l \right\|^{2} } \right)$$ (6)

where: x = feature vector.

l = landmark

$$\gamma = \frac{1}{{2\sigma^{2} }}$$

The DT algorithm can be used for classification and regression. This algorithm can also be used for data with multiple outputs. It performs data classification by forming a tree. Starting from the root node to the leaf node. At each node, there is information on the features that are used as conditions for determining the direction of data flow, gini impurity, the number of samples that arrive at the node, the class prediction value, and the class of the data at that node.

In determining the branch on the DT, information about the gini impurity of the data is needed. Gini impurity evaluates a score in the range between 0 and 1, where 0 is when all observations belong to one class, and 1 is a random distribution of the elements within classes. The feature with the lowest impurity will be selected to be the next branch22. In this case, the lower the gini impurity the better the split and the lower the likelihood of misclassification. Equation 7 is gini impurity equation with \({p}_{i}\) is the probability of class k at node i, and n is the number of classes.

$${\text{Gini Impurity}}\left( {G_{i} } \right) = 1 – \mathop \sum \limits_{k = 1}^{n} p_{i,k}^{2}$$ (7)

RF is an ensemble learning technique consisting of the aggregation of a large number T of decision trees. This technique uses the voting method in determining the classification results. The classification of each DT will be used to determine the final classification. RF uses row and column sampling of the data for each tree. That way each tree is trained using different data. This algorithm can reduce the variance without increasing the bias. In addition, the accuracy of this model can be improved by increasing the CART (ntree) model ensemble23.

An artificial neural network (ANN) is an information-processing system that has definite performance characteristics in common with biological neural networks. ANNs are utilized as statistical models in predicting complex systems in engineering. Their enormously parallel structure with a high number of simply connected processing units which are called, neurons—allows the ANN to be utilized for complex, linear as well as non-linear input–output mappings24,25,26.

The most common ANN training method is the backpropagation algorithm. To reduce mistakes, this modifies the weights between neurons. This model is quite effective at identifying patterns. The system can display sluggish convergence and run the danger of a local optimum, but it can rapidly adapt to new data values. A significant challenge is figuring out how many layers there are, how many neurons are in the hidden layer, and how those neurons are connected. The performance of the artificial neural network depends greatly on these factors and issues. Any of these elements could significantly alter the outcomes. For different issues, various ANN architectures will produce various solutions27.

All the models will be used to classify earthquake, non-earthquake, and vandalism vibration by training and testing data with a ratio of 70:30. Next, the performances of the models will be determined by analyzing the confusion matrix as one of the common methods used for classification. Table 2 shows the structure of the confusion matrix. From the confusion matrix, some information can be retrieved such as28,29: