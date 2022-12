But, Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) wows the judges and seems a natural fit for the Snow White role.

After much persuasion from their son Tommy Moon, Kat gives in and heads to the audition.

But Sharon digs her heels and demands Honey take the starring role, much to Alfie’s regret.

Does Alfie have anything left up his sleeve or will Kat marry Phil after all?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One