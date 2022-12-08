Elton John inundated with support after devastating family loss

“I can’t wait to embrace the spirit of the greatest festival in the world. It’s going to be incredibly emotional.”

The show will come more than five years after Sir Elton announced his 350-date Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour.

He recently completed the US leg of the tour with a three-night stand at LA’s Dodger Stadium – where, in 1975, he cemented his superstar status with two historic gigs, rocking a sequinned Dodgers Baseball uniform.

That kit appeared again at his last US concert, as he played hits including Rocket Man, Tiny Dancer, Your Song and Philadelphia Freedom.

He was also joined by star guests Brandi Carlile, Kiki Dee and Dua Lipa, who duetted on the Pnau remix of Cold Heart – a song that introduced Sir Elton to a new generation of fans last year.