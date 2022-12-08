England fear repeat of Raheem Sterling home burglary ahead of

England players have admitted to having security concerns on their mind as they prepare for Saturday’s game against France. The World Cup quarter-final against the defending champions could go a long way towards to deciding the outcome of the tournament itself.

But even with Raheem Sterling set to return to the camp today after his home was burgled last week, worries remain that somebody else could become a victim of a copycat attack.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips admitted: “Once one player goes through it, there is always that thought in the back of your mind that it might happen to you. Or it could happen to somebody else.

“It’s not a really nice feeling when you are so far from home and you have family at home. But there’s not really much we can do about it.”

The FA insisted that players had been briefed before the tournament about added security, but Phillips denied all knowledge about such a presentation – “not that I know of,” he said.