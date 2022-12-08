England players treated to Williams gig as card game takes over

England players have been treated to a surprise Robbie Williams gig ahead of their showdown with France on Saturday night. Gareth Southgate has been keen to keep the mood in the Three Lions’ camp high as they look to book their place in the semi-finals of the tournament in Qatar. And everybody involved seems to be in good spirits as they look ahead to the toughest of World Cup tests…
England have had a good World Cup so far, beating the likes of Iran, Wales and Senegal while also managing a draw against USA.
But they’ll go up against the reigning champions in France on Saturday night, with Didier Deschamps’ side also winning three of their first four matches.
Ahead of that showdown, The Sun claim England players were treated to a surprise gig by pop star Williams.
The 48-year-old, who is best known for songs such as Angels and Feel, belted out songs to players who lapped it up as they look to make history by going all the way in the Middle East.
Southgate wants everybody in his camp to be relaxed out in Qatar and there’s also been a surge in popularity for the card game ‘Werewolf’.
England have played five at the back when facing giants at previous tournaments, but it’s also possible they’ll try and match fire with fire against the French.
France are sweating on the fitness of Kylian Mbappe ahead of Saturday’s showdown, with the striker missing training earlier in the week.
Yet Southgate, speaking after his side’s 3-0 win over Senegal at the weekend, has insisted Les Bleus have far more dangermen in their side than just the Paris Saint-Germain attacker.
“Of course (Mbappe) is a world-class player and has already delivered big moments in this tournament and in previous tournaments,” he said.
“But there’s also, I think (Antoine) Griezmann is now over 70 consecutive games for France and I think he’s also a phenomenal player.
“We know Olivier Giroud so well and they have outstanding young midfield players as well.
“So, everywhere you look when we’re studying France at every age group, they have an incredible depth of talent in every position.
“It’s a huge test but one that we’re really looking forward to and it’s a great challenge for our team now.”
