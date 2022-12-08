England players treated to Williams gig as card game takes over

England players have been treated to a surprise Robbie Williams gig ahead of their showdown with France on Saturday night. Gareth Southgate has been keen to keep the mood in the Three Lions’ camp high as they look to book their place in the semi-finals of the tournament in Qatar. And everybody involved seems to be in good spirits as they look ahead to the toughest of World Cup tests…

England have had a good World Cup so far, beating the likes of Iran, Wales and Senegal while also managing a draw against USA.

But they’ll go up against the reigning champions in France on Saturday night, with Didier Deschamps’ side also winning three of their first four matches.

Ahead of that showdown, The Sun claim England players were treated to a surprise gig by pop star Williams.

The 48-year-old, who is best known for songs such as Angels and Feel, belted out songs to players who lapped it up as they look to make history by going all the way in the Middle East.

Southgate wants everybody in his camp to be relaxed out in Qatar and there’s also been a surge in popularity for the card game ‘Werewolf’.

Want the latest football news? Join our brand new Facebook group by clicking here