Enter the Elden Ring Colosseums and Battle for Glory – Xbox Wire

New battles await you, Tarnished. In this free update, the doors of the Colosseums have opened in Elden Ring and the Arenas located in the Lands Between call upon all worthy warriors. Will you fight for honor, or glory?

As you may have heard, the previously inaccessible Colosseums in the game have been opened with the latest free patch for Elden Ring! Many adventurers have passed by these structures with curiosity and wonder. Now, the wait is over and the highly requested Arena modes are all ready for you!

PvP Modes

You can find an Arena in each of the three Colosseums: Limgrave, Caelid, and Leyndell. Each Colosseum will have a room where players can walk up and interact with the effigy of Marika to access multiplayer modes.

Additionally, it will be possible to initiate combat via the effigy of Marika at Roundtable Hold, using the formats of Colosseums already visited. The rulesets will differ depending on the Arena you enter, so let’s dive a little deeper into what to expect once you past the doors of each Colosseum.

Limgrave Colosseum

Explore the path north of Warmaster’s Shack to arrive at the Limgrave Colosseum. The Arena here will feature two modes, United Combat and Combat Ordeal.

United Combat : In this mode, you will be divided into two opposing teams. The objective is to collect points as a team, and the spoils go to the team with the most points after the time limit. Death does not stop a team member in this mode, for when a player dies, they will continue to respawn and can keep fighting until time is up.

: In this mode, you will be divided into two opposing teams. The objective is to collect points as a team, and the spoils go to the team with the most points after the time limit. Death does not stop a team member in this mode, for when a player dies, they will continue to respawn and can keep fighting until time is up. Combat Ordeal: In this mode, you will brawl individually until the warrior with the highest elimination points stands as the sole victor. Like United Combat, players can respawn when they are killed.

Players can use a group password to match with their friends for these two modes.

Royal Colosseum

Venture over to Leyndell to find the Colosseum near the West Capital Rampart Site of Grace. The Arena within will hold one mode, Duel.

Duel: Just as the name implies, this mode is a duel between two players. Two combatants will fight each other in a 1 versus 1 battle. Unlike United Combat and Combat Ordeal, the first one to slay their opponent is the victor. There will be no respawn, no second chances.

Caelid Colosseum

Make your way over to northern Caelid to find all three modes above (Duel, United Combat, Combat Ordeal) but with Spirit Ashes enabled.

Combatants can use whichever Spirit Ash they prefer. In United Combat and Combat Ordeal, if a combatant dies then the Spirit Ash will disappear with them. When the player respawns, the individual can summon again, or even choose another one to summon.

The max number of players in United Combat and Combat Ordeal is 6 players, with each of them having the ability to summon their own Spirit Ash.

The new 1.08 patch is available now for free in Elden Ring. Join your fellow Tarnished and battle for glory. Remember… if you fall, do not lose faith. Your rise to victory is in your hands.

• ELDEN RING (full game)

• Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Allows players to enjoy viewing concept art and listening to in-game music of ELDEN RING exclusive to the Deluxe Edition. THE NEW FANTASY ACTION RPG.

Rise, Tarnished, and be guided by grace to brandish the power of the Elden Ring and become an Elden Lord in the Lands Between. • A Vast World Full of Excitement

A vast world where open fields with a variety of situations and huge dungeons with complex and three-dimensional designs are seamlessly connected. As you explore, the joy of discovering unknown and overwhelming threats await you, leading to a high sense of accomplishment. • Create your Own Character

In addition to customizing the appearance of your character, you can freely combine the weapons, armor, and magic that you equip. You can develop your character according to your play style, such as increasing your muscle strength to become a strong warrior, or mastering magic. • An Epic Drama Born from a Myth

A multilayered story told in fragments. An epic drama in which the various thoughts of the characters intersect in the Lands Between. • Unique Online Play that Loosely Connects You to Others

In addition to multiplayer, where you can directly connect with other players and travel together, the game supports a unique asynchronous online element that allows you to feel the presence of others.