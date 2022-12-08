Era of cloud computing technology rolls out in MENA region

Why is the MENA area experiencing a growth in cloud technology?

One straightforward explanation for the exponential expansion of cloud technology in the MENA area is the huge purchasing power of the customer. Customers here could be large corporations, small businesses, or even startups.

The governments in the MENA region are offering many incentives to people who want to build a tech company. In addition to assisting with international logistics and product shipping, they are promoting the digital transformation of the nation’s small and medium-sized businesses. As the proportion of small and medium-sized businesses in the area has increased, the need for digitalization has grown dramatically. People are rapidly introducing their enterprises on the internet. In addition to this natural transformation, the pandemic served as a catalyst for the quickening of digital change.

As the COVID scenario becomes more relaxed, almost every firm wants to board the “digital” ship. Additionally, a large number of people entered the DIY or unstructured sector, during the pandemic period. As their distribution network grows, they too desire a piece of the action and are looking forward to expanding. And what is the most effective approach to expand this network? Digitalization!

The gigantic Middle East cloud applications market

It is important to take the cloud shift in the MENA region seriously. Even though the region may feel as though there are ongoing geopolitical problems, its rate of digital transformation is much higher than that of many of the most powerful countries in the world.

The MENA region is one of the fastest-growing marketplaces worldwide. The market for cloud computing is anticipated to grow to $31.4 billion by 2026. This is a rise of almost 17.2% from the previous year.

From the statistics above we can infer that the current market is shifting toward a wholly cloud-based solution. Another report that asserts that a company’s or organization’s overall cloud spending will be higher than its non-cloud spending supports this as well.

Also Read: Are Cloud Computing Solutions Worth Putting Into Practice?

It is evident why businesses are pursuing an aggressive cloud approach. The majority of market services are moving to the cloud platform. The businesses that rely on these services are adjusting to these developments and directing their cloud-focused strategies. The platform of cloud technology is growing quickly. This is because the technology itself may be used to provide services like software as a service, platform as a service functions as a service, infrastructure as a service, etc. These categories cover almost everything and can support your business operations. The skill sets needed to perform these tasks are likewise growing. Even those with completely non-technical backgrounds are accessing the cloud domain in greater numbers. Technological giants like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and others are trying to hold their ground while continually innovating in the cloud computing space. The majority of organizations use Amazon’s services, making it one of the most well-known cloud service providers today.