Ericsson expands automation, cloud computing research in LATAM

Ericsson announced it will operate a key global research site in Brazil in collaboration with the State University of Campinas (Unicamp) and the Sao Paulo State Research Support Foundation (FAPESP), a move to advance research in cloud computing and AI automated networks by 2030 in Latin America.

The Smartness Engineering Research Center is located at Unicamp in Sao Paulo, where the vendor will bring experienced researchers in Brazil to construct a new network platform to “empower 5G, as well as explore revolutionary 6G use cases.”

The team will consist of researchers from several Brazilian academic intuitions and a team of experienced national and foreign researchers from Ericsson Research.

Ericsson said through the advancement of research powered by 5G and 6G technology, networks will gradually become “cognitive systems” with the ability to learn and act autonomously.

Ericsson LATAM South head of R&D and innovation, Edvaldo Santos, said: “The initiative, also unprecedented in Latin America, is born as a state-of-the-art research hub, focusing on the development of advanced mobile connectivity services from different perspectives of industry, academia and society, and will enable important advances in the field of research and development, strengthening Brazil’s overall competitiveness.”

Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering professor Christian Rodolfo Esteve Rothenberg added: “Our vision is for SMARTNESS to become a differentiated place to explore many of the research challenges and opportunities that are not fully covered today, focusing on strategic areas where scientific and technological impacts can be made possible by 2030, in collaboration with cloud computing research communities and communication networks.”