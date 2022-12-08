EU Set to Increase Weapons Fund Used for Ukraine by €2 Billion

European Union member states are set to increase the size of its fund to finance weapons deliveries by at least €2 billion ($2.1 billion) as early as next week, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The European Peace Facility, which currently has a ceiling of about €6 billion, reimburses governments for military deliveries to Ukraine, but is also used to support other countries. More than half of the fund has been pledged for military aid to Ukraine and member states see the need for further support.