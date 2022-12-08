Everglades Foundation names 2022 scholars

The Everglades Foundation recently announced the 2022 winners of the ForEverglades Scholarships and Fellowships, including three Florida International University students.

Over the past 15 years, the foundation has awarded more than $1.8 million to 88 graduate student projects focused on protecting the Everglades, with more than half going to FIU students. The research is as diverse as the biodiversity of the Everglades, with projects designed to improve water management practices, track non-native species, manage species distribution, explore restoration solutions and dive into the environmental economics of Everglades National Park, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this month.

The Everglades Foundation provides matching funds for awarded scholars, in addition to a variety of graduate research opportunities emphasizing science that informs policy and management for protecting and restoring the iconic ecosystem. The 12-month scholarships fund stipends, travel, or research-related expenses for full-time graduate students pursuing cutting-edge research related to restoring the Florida Everglades.

Past recipients have gone on to pursue scientific careers as professors and researchers in universities, government agencies, and non-governmental organizations. Many continue to work in the Everglades.

This year’s recipients are:

Kenneth Anderson, Ph.D. student in Biological Sciences

Green Family Foundation: FIU ForEverglades Fellow

Project: Shifting Sources and Fates of Carbon with Increasing Hydrologic Presses and Pulses in Coastal Wetlands.

Kevin Montenegro, Ph.D. student in Biological Sciences

FIU ForEverglades Scholar

Project: A Race Against Tides: Measuring the biogeochemical effects of marine wrack deposition on coastal mangrove soil elevation and blue carbon storage potential.

Mack White, Ph.D. student in Earth Systems Science

FIU ForEverglades Scholar

Project: When Worlds Collide: Multi-directional movements of fishes and their role in Everglades nutrient budgets.