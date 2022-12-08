FA slammed for TikTok as Stockport star almost ‘fractured his

The FA has come under fire after a clip of Stockport County right-back Macauley Southam-Hales being tackled into advertising hoarding appeared on the organisation’s Tiktok feed. The defender escaped without injury but was ‘very lucky’ not to have sustained a serious injury.

Stockport beat Charlton 3-1 in their FA Cup replay on Wednesday, with William Collar scoring a hat-trick at Edgeley Park. Though the gloss was taken off of the victory in the 67th minute when Southam-Hales had to be replaced by Oliver Crankshaw.

The right-back collided with advertising boarding around the pitch after being nudged by Charlton’s George Dobson, leading him to sustain a head injury that saw him promptly taken to hospital after wearily leaving the pitch. Footage of the clip showed just how serious of a matter the incident was, though the official FA Cup TikTok appeared to attempt put a humourous spin on things.

They posted the clip with the theme tune to the 1980s Nestle advert ‘That’s Why I Love Nestle Crunch’, with a screaming sound effect being heard upon Southam-Hales’ impact with the hoarding. Many felt that the post was in very poor taste, especially after Bath City’s Alex Fletcher had to undergo brain surgery last month after a similar collision.

