Faculty invited to learning community on artificial intelligence

FLC’s are informal opportunities for cross-disciplinary conversations about new and pressing issues in the teaching of writing. In this FLC, we will discuss the implications of artificial intelligence, or AI, for research-based writing assignments across the curriculum.

AI raises pedagogical and ethical questions such as “How can I ‘AI-proof’ my assignments?”, “Should I?”, “How will I know if students have used AI to write a paper?”, “Is AI sophisticated enough to write compelling research papers, and if not, why should I care?”, “Could AI possibly be a good thing for my teaching, and my students’ research writing?” and “How might AI influence your own research writing process?”

We will discuss these and other questions, read articles about AI writing, play with some AI writing applications and consider how you might prepare for AI in your courses and your research.

