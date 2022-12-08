Fall Guys x Gears of War Crossover Debuts Tonight on The Game

The creators of Fall Guys have honored many of the most iconic video game characters by turning them into beloved beans. Tomorrow, Fall Guys welcomes another set of legends from the videogame pantheon into the Blunderdome.

It’s time for Marcus Fenix and Gears of War franchise favorites Kait Diaz and General RAAM to proudly take their place among the Bean Horde.

Developed in conjunction with The Coalition, the costumes are based on Gears’ characters signature looks. Marcus and RAAM mimic their appearance in the original Gears of War. Kait appears as she does at the start of Gears 5 in her own COG armor.

All three characters will be available as purchasable player costumes in the in-game shop. The offers will be available in the Fall Guys Store for a limited time only, from 9 a.m. UTC on December 9 through 8:59 a.m. UTC on December 13.

Fall Guys x Gears of War in Twitch Viewer Rewards

Viewers of The Game Awards on Twitch can unlock the Kait Diaz costume as part of the Twitch Viewer Rewards during the broadcast. The Game Awards airs tonight, Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. +1 GMT.

Fortnite x Marcus Fenix and Kate Diaz crossover returns

In addition, Marcus Fenix and Kait Diaz will be returning to the Fortnite Battle Royale Island this week alongside more items from the Delta One Set. This is the first time the characters have come back to the Item Shop since their debut last year in Fortnite Chapter 3. The returning Outfits will be available in Fortnite from December 7 through December 12 at 4 p.m. PST.

As a reminder, you can play Fortnite on your Xbox console or on the go with Xbox Cloud Gaming. Learn more by visiting the Fortnite Xbox Cloud Gaming FAQ.

