Fees waived for weekend pet adoptions at Farmington shelter


FARMINGTON – A weekend-long event aimed at encouraging people to adopt pets this holiday season instead of buying them at pet stores takes place Dec. 9-Dec. 11 at the Farmington Regional Animal Shelter.

Adoption fees usually charged by the shelter will be waived during the event for all animals.

Farmington Regional Animal Shelter and Best Friends Animal Society, which the city called “a leading animal welfare organization working to save the lives of cats and dogs in America’s shelters by 2025,”  joined forces for the weekend-long event

The event is designed to encourage potential adoptees to meet adoptable animals, and emphasizes the intentional decision to adopt, instead of purchase, their next pet.

“We are incredibly grateful for this partnership with the Best Friends Animal Society,” said Stacie Voss, the shelter’s animal welfare director. “Enabling us to waive adoption fees this weekend will help many pets find loving homes just in time for the holidays.”



