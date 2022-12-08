FIFA chief gives blunt response when quizzed on World Cup worker

A medical helicopter was said to have flown to the scene, but the worker was unable to be saved.

FIFA now confirmed the tragic incident in a statement on Thursday morning which read: “FIFA is deeply saddened by this tragedy and our thoughts and sympathies are with the worker’s family.

“As soon as FIFA was made aware of the accident, we contacted the local authorities to request more details. FIFA will be in a position to comment further once the relevant processes in relation to the worker’s passing have been completed.”

However, The Athletic report that in a statement referring to the death, the Qatari government only described Alex’s death as an “incident”.