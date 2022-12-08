Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1: Every Battle Pass Skin Ranked

I’m not usually all that critical when it comes to battle pass skins–eight completely unique and multi-style skins for 950 V-Bucks is the sort of deal that’s always gonna make me happy. But even by my relatively relaxed standards, the Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass is a great one, without a bad skin in the bunch.

On top of that, this pass breaks us from the monotony of the past year of Disney/Marvel battle pass collaborations, going instead with a pair of much-anticipated Gaming Legends skins. And for the first time since Chapter 2 Season 6, we have a tier 100 skin that isn’t a collaboration.

It’s not a perfect pass by any means–it could certainly use more diversity, for one thing, and it doesn’t feel like either of the gaming collabs is quite as awesome as the Lara Croft outfit that also came with the Chapter 2 Season 6 pass (more on that later).

That said, this pass features eight outfits that are all worthy of spots in your regular rotation. But they can’t all be the best. So let’s look at which of Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1 battle pass skins are truly the best, in our oh-so-humble estimation.