Free League of Legends, Valorant rewards for early Game Pass subs

Riot Games has announced that Xbox Game Pass subscribers can redeem a series of rewards by linking accounts for titles like MOBA game League of Legends, as well as Valorant, Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, and Teamfight Tactics, ahead of all these games coming to PC Game Pass soon.

For a limited time, you can link your Xbox profile and Riot account starting now until January 1 2023 for Riot Games rewards. These games aren’t yet available on PC Game Pass, but all you’ve got to do is link up your accounts to get some extra free rewards, on top of all the Riot game bonuses that will be available to subscribers when these games come to Game Pass, like free characters for League of Legends and Valorant.

If you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, you’ll get a masterwork chest and key in League of Legends, on top of the previously announced 160 plus champions, day-one access to new champions, and a 20% XP boost when it comes to Game Pass. If you’re more of an FPS game player though, you can get the Pocket Sage Buddy in Valorant right now, on top of all current agents, day-one access to each new agent, and a 20% XP boost for the shooter’s battle pass, event pass, and active agent contract progress when that comes to Game Pass.

For auto-battler Teamfight Tactics you can get the little legend rare egg, with subscribers also set to get one-star rare little legends tacticians, and four arena skins available until April 2023 and one arena skin on a monthly rotation after that. Fans of mobile game League of Legends: Wild Rift will get a random emote chest, on top of all 80 plus champions, day-one access to new champions, and a 20% XP boost as well.

Last up is Legends of Runeterra, which is giving Game Pass subscribers a prismatic chest as the limited time reward, on top of all cards in Foundations sets when it comes to Game Pass.

All you’ve got to do is link your Riot and Xbox accounts, which you should be able to do via the Riot Games News site, you should then get a notification when you next boot up each game, telling you what you’ve unlocked, which will be available as long as you remain subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.

If you want even more LoL, we’ve got the League of Legends patch notes for update 12.23, which has seen Riot Games put out one of its biggest patches yet ahead of a holiday break, including an overhaul for champion Zeri. Riot has also highlighted how League of Legends ranked skins are undergoing massive changes, so make sure you’re up to date with those too.