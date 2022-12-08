Free Play Days – Chivalry 2, Chorus, and Hell Let Loose – Xbox

Battle in medieval times, distant worlds, or World War Two this weekend during Free Play Days. Chivalry 2, Chorus, and Hell Let Loose are available this weekend for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to play from Thursday, December 8 at 12:01 a.m. PT until Sunday, December 11 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

How to Start Playing

Find and install the games on each of the individual game details page on Xbox.com. Clicking through will send you to the Microsoft Store, where you must be signed in to see the option to install with your Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. To download on console, click on the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and enter the Gold member area to locate the Free Play Days collection on your Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Keep the Fun Going

Purchase the game and other editions at a limited time discount and continue playing while keeping your Gamerscore and earned achievements during the event! Please note that discounts and percentages may vary by title and region.

Game Details

Chivalry 2

Chorus

Hell Let Loose

Chivalry 2

A winter chill has arrived in the action-filled medieval warfare hit with Chivalry 2’s latest update! Winter War brings players a massive arctic fortress to siege, the new Quarterstaff weapon – plus a limited-time Chivmas holiday event featuring snowballs to throw and yuletide decorated maps! Keep your eyes on the Xbox Store this Holiday Season for upcoming Chivalry 2 discounts!

Chorus

Become the ultimate living weapon this weekend. Join Nara in her quest for redemption as she hunts The Circle, a dangerous space cult, and its mysterious leader, The Prophet. Once reunited with your long-lost sentient ship you’ll be called to explore the far corners of the galaxy to save the universe from a dark menace. Master your ship’s unique drift mechanic, weapons, and mind-bending abilities. Seek out and inspire others to join the resistance. Immerse yourself in an exciting and fast paced shooter, filled with spectacular space battles and a captivating story.

Hell Let Loose

Grab your rifle and assemble your squad, because Hell Let Loose has released Burning Snow – the huge new installment for this epic World War Two FPS. The new update introduces fire to the battlefield in the form of flamethrowers and Molotov cocktails, plenty of new vehicles and equipment, cosmetics and weapons to unlock, alongside a brand new bitterly cold map – Kharkov – that sees the Soviet and German forces fight in one of the most brutal historical battles of World War Two. This update also represents a change in the way we work as developers – moving towards a model that allows for more frequent updates and greater communication and responsiveness.

Don’t miss out on this exciting Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member! Learn more about Free Play Days here and stay tuned to Xbox Wire to find out about future Free Play Days and all the latest Xbox gaming news.