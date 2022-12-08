Fried chicken addict kicks habit after being abused in street





A former fried chicken ‘addict’ who went cold turkey after a stranger called her a ‘fat b****’ has managed to lose eight stone. Makeda Roberts used to spend £2.6k a year on takeaways until the rude remark motivated her to turn her life around.

She joined Slimming World and started doing workouts at home – going from 19 stone to 11 stone and she is now a size 10, after previously being a size 22. The 27-year-old said: “I’ve always struggled with my weight but yo-yoed throughout my twenties and teenage years. “Someone in the street on a bike stopped me and shouted – ‘you’re beautiful’. “They then turned and said: ‘I’m joking you’re a fat b****.'”

She added: “I just thought I have to sort myself out – I didn’t want words to hurt me anymore. “I was addicted to fried chicken – I would eat it three times a week from Morleys. I would have six wings and chips, from KFC a three piece chicken box meal and burger. “I joined Slimming World and started doing Insanity workouts four times a week. “Now I feel great, I’m fit and I can walk up the stairs without getting out of breath.” READ MORE: Man floored by police officer in park paid thousands in settlement

She added: “Lockdown made it a lot worse. I would eat fried chicken and chips every day and a lot of fizzy drinks. “I haven’t eaten fried chicken, pizza and McDonald’s for a year – I’ve forgotten what it tastes like. I have an addictive personality so I know if I had one bite of a burger that would be it. I have tunnel vision. I’ll pick up a healthy cereal bar instead of biscuits. “I still like to go out and party, but I see having a drink as my treat now. “I won’t end my night with chicken and chips anymore – I will genuinely get home at 5am and cook – eggs, tinned salmon. Before I didn’t know how to cook.” Ms Roberts hasn’t set foot in a gym to slim down but instead does four high intensity 30-minute ‘Insanity’ workouts in the comfort of her own home. She said: “People have accused me of taking pills but it is all diet and exercise – everyone is so shocked. I’ve stuck to it and pushed so hard. People think it’s a quick fix solution but it’s hard work and dedication – it doesn’t drop off there and then.”