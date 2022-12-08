Fury responds to Rooney’s King Charles plea and offers to spar





The Gypsy King stopped Derek Chisora last weekend in a 10-round demolition job in front of 60,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Although many questioned the legitimacy of the competition given that Fury had already beaten Del Boy twice, there was no denying the skill set on display from the Mancunian. Watching on in awe from ringside, Rooney told talkSPORT: “I think he’s the best we’ve seen in a long time, and I don’t think anyone will beat him. I think he’s an absolute legend for what he’s done for boxing. He’s entertaining, his skills are incredible, his mentality is incredible. “If I’m being honest, I probably think he should be knighted because he hasn’t been afraid to go abroad, he’s won titles abroad, defended them abroad and he epitomises everything that boxing is.”

Taken back by Rooney’s complimentary words, Fury responded: “Wayne Rooney is a proper legend, and I grew up watching him as a youngster for England and [Manchester] United. So, that’s [an] amazing, amazing speech from him. “He’s a massive boxing fan, he comes from a boxing family as well. So, hopefully, we can have a little spar in the future sometime. I do need someone smaller to prepare for Usyk. Wayne, if you’re listening, get on the blower, son!” MORE BOXING NEWS…

However, Fury insists he doesn’t need the accolade. “As daft and bizarre as this might sound to people, I’m really happy with who I am,” he added. “I’m the people’s champion. I don’t really need some accolade, award, or promotion to let me know who I am, what I do, or who I am inside. I know that I don’t really need a claim to say, ‘Oh, he’s a Sir or he’s a whatever.’” Fury is now expected to face Usyk next in the first undisputed heavyweight unification clash of the four-belt era. According to Usyk’s promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, the fight is being targeted for a date between February 18 and March 4 in the Middle East.