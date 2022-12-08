Fury shows off gruesome bruise from Chisora fight – ‘He hit me

Tyson Fury has a gnarly war wound to show from his trilogy bout against Derek Chisora despite winning comfortably. The Gypsy King was at his sensational best on Saturday night as he dominated and stopped his old foe in the tenth round of their contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
But targeted bodywork from Del Boy found him some early success. And Fury is feeling the effects one week later.
During an appearance on talkSPORT Breakfast with Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour this morning, Fury lifted up his Christmas jumper to reveal a nasty bruise sustained in the fight.
“I’ve got a massive bruise on my hip. Derek Chisora really punched me hard. He had those small gloves on and how hard did he hit me. It went right through the abdominal protector. Let me show you,” said Fury as he stood up and showed off his painful injury.
“As fighters, we never want it to be stopped but maybe the referee or corner could have stopped it earlier. Thank God Derek is alright. I spoke to him a couple of days ago.”
Fury is now expected to face Oleksandr Usyk in the first undisputed heavyweight unification clash of the four-belt era next. According to Usyk’s promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, the fight is being targeted for a date between February 18 and March 4 in the Middle East.
Source link