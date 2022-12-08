Fury shows off gruesome bruise from Chisora fight – ‘He hit me

Tyson Fury has a gnarly war wound to show from his trilogy bout against Derek Chisora despite winning comfortably. The Gypsy King was at his sensational best on Saturday night as he dominated and stopped his old foe in the tenth round of their contest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

But targeted bodywork from Del Boy found him some early success. And Fury is feeling the effects one week later.

During an appearance on talkSPORT Breakfast with Alan Brazil and Ray Parlour this morning, Fury lifted up his Christmas jumper to reveal a nasty bruise sustained in the fight.

“I’ve got a massive bruise on my hip. Derek Chisora really punched me hard. He had those small gloves on and how hard did he hit me. It went right through the abdominal protector. Let me show you,” said Fury as he stood up and showed off his painful injury.