Get A Steam Game Bundle Every Day This Week During Fanatical

Updated on December 7: The new Diamond Collection bundle is available now and features a bunch of AAA games.

Fanatical has kicked off its Bundlefestive promotion, a week-long event that’s focused entirely on Steam game bundles. Bundles are Fanatical’s bread and butter, so this is definitely something you’ll want to pay attention to. It’s a great way to stock up on PC games (and Steam Deck games!) for cheap.

Each day through Friday, December 9, Fanatical will offer at least one new game bundle. All of the bundles go live at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET, with the exception of Friday’s bundle, which will be available an hour earlier. It’s worth noting that these bundles are not only available for 24 hours. Like virtually every game bundle on the storefront, you have some time to decide if you want them and choose the games, if it’s a build-your-own bundle. So, you could wait until all of the new bundles are live before making your choices.

Bundlefestive is starting in style with the Build Your Own Play on the Go Bundle 3. This bundle is specifically aimed at Steam Deck owners, as every game is verified for Valve’s handheld. There are 22 eligible games to choose from, with three price tiers: three games for $5, five games for $7, or eight games for $10. The $10 option offers the best value, as you’re only paying $1.25 for each game.

Plenty of great games are up for grabs here, including the gritty metroidvania Blasphemous, adorable action-RPG Cat Quest, clever stealth adventure Aragami, and throwback shoot-’em-up Blazing Chrome. You can see the full list of eligible games at Fanatical. Though themed around Steam Deck compatibility, it’s a great bundle for regular PC users, too.

You can also pick up the Epic Quest Bundle for only $4. This particular bundle only comes with a predetermined list of four games. That said, the Epic Quest Bundle is worth it purely for Supraland, a charming 3D metroidvania that normally retails for $20. You’ll also get the top-down roguelike Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos, steampunk adventure game Close to the Sun, and tactical-JRPG Terrain of Magical Expertise.

Fanatical has revealed the names of most of the bundles that will launch throughout Bundlefestive, but you’ll have to wait until the bundles are live for specific details on included games.

Fanatical Bundlefestive schedule

Disclosure: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.