Global Connected Vehicle Regulatory Environment Report 2022:

This study analyzes the regulatory framework of the connected vehicle (CV) sector’s various segments in Europe, North America (NA), and China.
The increase in embedded navigation systems and fifth-generation (5G) technology will drive several new CV features through an app or service.
The deployment of over-the-air (OTA) software updates and personal information sharing for a personalized experience will grow. This technological shift will require regulations to prevent security risks, such as unauthorized access of personal data, fraudulent transactions, and identity theft.
This research discusses regulations/standards on the following technologies: eCall, next-generation (NG) eCall, vehicle-to-everything (V2X), cellular (C)-V2X, cybersecurity, 5G connectivity, personal data security, intelligent speed assistance (ISA), web services, and internet of vehicles.
Key Issues Addressed
What CV regulations, standards, and policies did Europe introduce?
What CV regulations, standards, and policies did NA introduce?
What CV regulations, standards, and policies did China introduce?
Which CV technology segments will require regulation in the next few years?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Connected Vehicle (CV) Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
3. Connected Vehicle Overview
CV Ecosystem
In-Vehicle Data
Automotive Cyberattacks: Global
C-V2X Timeline: Global
CV Regulations Overview: Global
Categories of Regulations, Standards, and Policies by Region
4. Connected Vehicle Regulations: Europe
5. Data Protection Regulations: Europe
Data Privacy Initiatives: Europe
Emerging Legislation: Europe
GDPR: Europe
GDPR: Data Protection Principles
GDPR: Automotive Ecosystem
GDPR: Automotive Ecosystem
6. eCall Mandate: Europe
7. ISA Regulations: Europe
8. Cybersecurity: Europe
Cybersecurity in CVs: UNECE WP.29
WP.29 Regulation: Key Highlights
WP.29 Key Requirements and Mandates
UNECE Cybersecurity Regulation: R155
UNECE Regulation on Software Updates and Software Update Management Systems (SUMSS): R156
9. 5G Implementation: Europe
Case Study: 5G Cross-Border Control (5GCroCo) Trial and Tests in Europe
5GCroCo: Trial and Tests in Europe
5G: Policies and Standards in Europe
10.C-V2X Deployment: Europe
C-V2X at 5.9 Gigahertz (GHz) in Europe
C-V2X: Proposed Band Configuration Deployment in Europe
Impact on Automakers: Europe
11. Connected Vehicle Regulations: North America
12. Privacy Data: North America
Implementation of National Data Privacy Law
Distribution of Privacy Laws by US State
California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) (Automotive)
CCPA 2.0 or CPRA: Key Differences with CCPA
Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA)
Colorado Privacy Act (CPA)
PIPEDA* Personal Data Act: Canada
LFPDPPP* Personal Data Act: Mexico
13. Web Services Protocol: North America
14. Cybersecurity: North America
15. V2X: North America
V2X Communications
V2X Communications Standards
NHTSA in Action: V2X Communications
NHTSA Development of a Verified Message Parser for V2V Communications
16. Digital Key and UWB: North America
The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC)’s Digital Key Release 3.0
Digital Key Release 3.0 Highlights and FCC UWB Standards
Impact on Automakers in North America
17. Connected Vehicle : China
18. Personal Information Regulations: China
19. Internet of Vehicle Standards: China
20. Automotive Data Security Regulations: China
Management of Automotive Data Security Regulation: China
Automotive Data Security Regulation: China
Security Guidelines for Processing Vehicle Data: TC260-001
21. Cybersecurity: China
22. C-V2X: China
23. Regional Regulations: China
24. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Implementation and Adoption of Advanced CVs will Drive the Need for Regulations Globally
Growth Opportunity 2: Need for Regulation of All Upcoming and Advanced CV Technologies to Achieve Uniformity
Growth Opportunity 3: Growth of CV Technologies will Increase Need for Cybersecurity Regulations
25. Next Steps
