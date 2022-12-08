GOQii Forays Into UAE With Preventive Health Web3 based Metaverse

GOQii has partnered with Harley International Medical Clinic with an aim to drive Health Metaverse in UAE. Harley International Medical Clinic will be enrolling users with diabetes on the GOQii health platform and help them manage their diabetes, the company’s statement said

GOQii, an Indian fitness technology company has forayed into United Arab Emirates (UAE) after India and the UK, to establish its presence with a preventive health ecosystem and Web3-based digital health metaverse, the company informed in a statement on Thursday.

GOQii has partnered with Harley International Medical Clinic with an aim to drive Health Metaverse in UAE. Harley International Medical Clinic will be enrolling users with diabetes on the GOQii health platform and help them manage their diabetes, the company’s statement said.

The diabetes care programme is implemented to help people with diabetes to manage their condition and take ownership of their health with external help and expert guidance.

Users will be onboarded on a comprehensive digital platform and would be equipped with connected devices, health coaches, and doctors who will guide them to change their lifestyle and control their HbA1C levels.

Users will have the option of creating their virtual avatar which will be connected with their GOQii Age. This would give the users an option of getting younger digitally, sharing it with their friends and being continuously motivated to maintain their healthier selves, the company said.

Vishal Gondal, Founder and CEO of GOQii, commented, “The digital health and fitness metaverse further enables real-world health and fitness to merge with the digital universe in order to engage end-consumers to become fit and healthy. Together, with Harley International Medical Clinic, we will help people manage diabetes and take accountability of their health with expert guidance to improve their quality of life and outcomes”.

“We would like to support Dubai’s vision to become a global center for the metaverse, through ground breaking and innovative technological advancements in healthcare. These would include a focused offering in preventative health care, improved patient safety and optimal clinical outcomes for diabetes patients,” said Hala Bhat, CEO of Harley International Medical Clinic.