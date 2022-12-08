Got Naughty Pets? We Kept Eyes On Them With This Echo Show And



We love our pets, but sometimes they acquire a couple of bad habits. Take for instance one of our curious cats, who chose to be naughty on a handful of occasions of late by jumping into the forbidden zone we call the kitchen countertop to inspect the leftovers in the sink. Needless to say, this annoyed us tremendously.

We came up with a solution that paired the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) and Blink Mini home security camera, so we could keep eyes on the kitchen counter without physically being there. Best of all, Amazon is offering this combo with a generous 58% off discount for a limited time. After using them for over a year, we can agree that they’re some of the best smart displays and best home security cameras around.

Use the Amazon Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini To Watch Over Naughty Pets

Amazon Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini Bundle

Why This Amazon Echo Show 5 And Blink Mini Combo Is a Great Deal

Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini are normally $84.99 and $34.99 on their own

This bundle is original $119.98, but now $49.99

Instant savings of $69.99

58% off its normal price

What We Love About This Amazon Echo Show 5 And Blink Mini Combo

Like we said, we’ve set up this combination to instantly show us whenever our naughty cat jumps onto the kitchen countertop. We positioned the Blink Mini on a nearby table and set up a motion zone, so that we only got alerted whenever he jumped onto the countertop — while disregarding all the other motion for the surrounding area. This is important because if you don’t set up a motion zone, you’ll be bombarded by all triggers due to motion.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

Secondly, we had the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) perched on our home office desk. Of course, we set it up to instantly show us the live stream from the Blink Mini whenever it was triggered. This allowed us to know the precise moment he was in frame, so we could react fast enough and get him off the countertop — preventing him from engorging himself with the stuff in the sink.

Blink Mini on table.

This is simply just one of the many examples on how we used the Amazon Echo Show 5 and Blink Mini together. The Amazon Echo Show 5’s compact display also makes it perfect for tighter spaces, like a nightstand or a side table. Meanwhile, the Blink Mini’s affordable cost and simplicity makes it a great indoor home security camera that’s straightforward to operate

