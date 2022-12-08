Harry and Megan to tell ‘full truth’ in new series

The First episode of the Netflix documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan’s life is out today and more bombshells are expected by Buckingham Palace.

Two dramatically edited teasers suggested that questions over race and media treatment, which Harry labelled a “dirty game”, would feature in the series.

Harry took aim at the media within the first few minutes. He says no one knows the full truth – only them and the institution — and he considers it his duty to uncover exploitation and bribery within British media.

The series comes after Buckingham palace faced renewed allegations of racism only last week.

Buckingham and Kensington Palaces will likely be bracing for fallout, which could deepen tensions between Harry, his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William.

So far, the palace hasn’t commented on the series. But this new television series and a new book by Harry being launched soon could pose difficult questions for King Charles III.

