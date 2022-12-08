Harry and Meghan blasted for ‘trashing the monarchy’





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been slammed for “trashing the monarchy” and “trashing the monarchy” by a GB News presenter during a heated row over the Sussexes new Netflix series. Dan Wootton feared the Duke and Duchess’ claims would undermine the Queen’s legacy.

The GB News host said: “The Queen spent her working life trying to solve racial division. Her focus was the Commonwealth. “She was incredibly passionate about Africa the Indian subcontinent, the Caribbean. This is undoing that.”

Ms Jarjue interjected and argued that the couple has always spoken highly of the Her late Majesty, even during the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey last year. She said: “Let’s be clear especially in the Oprah interview Meghan and Harry spoke very highly of the Queen.” However, Mr Wootton roared back fuming: “But they’re trashing the monarchy, that’s trashing the Queen.” READ MORE: Sussexes urged to admit mistakes – expect fans to ‘swallow gospel’

Ms Jarjue argued there was a difference between the late monarch and the institution itself. She said: “The thing is there is the Royal Family, there is their love for the Queen. “But let’s acknowledge that there also being rewarded for speaking out about the firm.” Express.co.uk have contacted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for comment.