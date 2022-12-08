Harry and Meghan defended as ‘decent’ people who were ‘treated badly’





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been defended by a Briton who told Express.co.uk they were “decent” people who had been “treated very badly” by the Firm. The Sussexes are in the spotlight following the release of their Netflix documentary today, which provides an intimate insight into their lives and particularly explores the struggle of being part of the Royal Family.

Speaking to Express.co.uk in central London, John, 58, from Market Harborough in Leicestershire, said that while he doesn’t “have any particular affection for the Royal Family”, he did feel Harry and Meghan had been treated poorly by them. He said of the couple: “I think they’ve been treated very badly by the Royal Family. I think they’re probably decent people who just want to get on with their lives.” One of the key issues that emerged during the documentary regarding Meghan’s treatment was when she described receiving a death threat as a consequence of being part of the Royal family. In the third episode of the six-part show, the first three installments of which were released on Netflix at 8am today, Meghan spoke about her move to Toronto in 2020.

She said: “I would say to the police, if any other woman in Toronto said to you I have six grown men who are sleeping in their cars around my house who follow me everywhere that I go and I feel scared, wouldn’t you say that it was stalking? “And they said yes, but there’s really nothing we can do because of who you’re dating. I was like, so I’m just supposed to live like this? And then I got a death threat and things changed because I needed to have security.” However, Harry claimed that members of the Royal Family questioned why the Duchess should be “protected”. READ MORE: Harry and Meghan are earning millions from their Netflix deal [REVEAL]

He said: “To see another woman in my life, that I love, go through this feeding frenzy, that’s hard. It is basically the hunter versus the prey.” The Prince stated that dating Meghan “became a combination of car chases, anti-surveillance driving and disguises, which isn’t a particularly healthy way to start a relationship but we always came at it with as much humour as possible”. He added: “Whenever we saw each other we would give each other a massive hug and try and have as much of a normal life as possible.” In the first episode, he said: “It’s the nature of being born into the Royal Family. The level of hate that has been stirred up in the last three years, especially at my wife, and my son, I’m genuinely concerned for the safety of my family.”