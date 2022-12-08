Harry and Meghan have ‘no way back’ amid William’s fury at comments





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reignited their war with Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace following the release of the first part of their Netflix series. According to reports, Prince William was “utterly furious” at the claims made in the programme that the Sussexes were treated poorly by the Royal Family.

The Prince of Wales was said to be particularly angry with the fact that his brother choose to use footage of there mother’s controversial Panorama interview. Princess Diana was conned into the 1995 interview by BBC journalist Martin Bashir. The Duke of Cambridge has previously said that the interview should “never be aired again” and was said to have believed that this was one thing he and his brother agreed on. A source told The Daily Mirror that the airing of the footage shows the “gulf” between the two royal brothers.

They said: “Harry has blatantly gone against his wishes with the Panorama footage. “It shows just how little regard there is from the Sussex camp. William will be rightly furious about it. “He couldn’t have been clearer and this is one thing he would have thought he and Harry were aligned on. “It shows the gulf between them couldn’t be wider.” READ MORE: Royals fire back as source says ‘no-one was approached’ for show

He spoke at how he sought to educate himself by speaking to a rabbi and visiting a Holocaust survivor in Berlin. Against a backdrop of the Wales’s disaterious tour to the Caribbean earlier this year where they were met with protests and demands for reparations for slavery, historians in the series argued that the royal family was one of the main funders of slavery. The Duke of Sussex also argued that Meghan’s American roots “clouded” the royals’ view of her. He added that he spoke to his family about a “race element” in media criticism of his wife but was ignored. The Duchess said that the media was intent on “destroying” her “no matter how good” she was and that “salacious stories” were “planted” in the run up to the couple’s 2018 wedding.