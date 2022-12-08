Harry and Meghan will ‘always be wrong’ says royal expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will “always be wrong” and never be able to fully restore their reputation with the general public, according to a royal commentator. Writing for The Independent, Victoria Richards said the former Royal couple should not be blamed for the “furore” that has erupted over the couple since they left the Firm.

The journalist explained the couple are “damned” regardless of whatever they choose to do or however they present themselves.

She said: “It isn’t Harry and Meghan’s fault. They’re damned if they do… well, anything; and damned if they don’t. It is a game they cannot win. Because Morgan and his ilk won’t let them.

“That’s why we see people like the former GMB host dominating the headlines, despite protesting he’s “traumatised” by the fact that his voice could be heard in the first trailer for Harry and Meghan, which dropped on Monday.”

Ms Richards described the backlash from the Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan – released today – as “inevitable”.