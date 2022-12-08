Harry & Meghan’s most explosive moments from episode one

Archie talks for the first time in unseen footage

The couple’s eldest child, Archie, was heard speaking to his parents in the opening instalment of the series. Within the episode, alongside a stunning Montecito sunset, Archie said: “Well it’s all done, beautiful.” He made the adorable comment as his mother held him up to a window.

While this is the first time the public has ever heard Archie, three, speak, his father previously shared how he has a “little squeaky voice.”

Harry says his mother Diana “spoke her truth” in BBC Panorama interview

Harry praised his mother for trying to “protect” him and his brother Prince William from the media attention and the paparazzi when they were children. But the Duke admitted he understood her need to do the very public Panorma interview, saying she “took it upon herself to basically confront these people.”

He said: “I think she had to live the experience of how she was struggling, living that life. She felt compelled to talk about it… especially in that Panorama interview.”

Harry added: “I think we all now know she was deceived into giving the interview, but at the same time, she spoke the truth of her experience.”

