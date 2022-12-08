Helen Skelton gushes over ‘family’ behind scenes of Winter On The

Winter On The Farm returned to Channel 5 earlier this week and saw Helen Skelton, 39, and her co-host Jules Hudson, 52, head to Yorkshire to host a week of live shows from Cannon Hall Farm. The show, and its counterpart Summer On The Farm, has become a fan-favourite since it debuted last year.

Along with Helen and Jules, other presenters this series have included JLS star JB Gill, Dr Amir Khan and Julia Bradbury.

In an exclusive interview with Express.co.uk earlier this year, Helen gushed that the team have “so much fun” behind the scenes.

The mother-of-three said: “We have so much fun, it is literally just really good fun and it is a family affair.

“It feels like it is a good gang and it feels like it is a team effort so I am grateful that we do that show and have done it for a good few years now.

READ MORE:Piers Morgan brands Harry and Meghan doc ‘worse than the Kardashians’