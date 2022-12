“I didn’t watch episode eight but my wife had watched it, and my daughter,” he recalled.

“And they were pretty upset with it. My wife said, ‘Just watch the end’.”

When he finally watched the pivotal episode, Paddy was struck by how much Viserys’ elderly appearance resembled his father.

“Years ago, I’d watched my dad die of cancer and he just went downhill rapidly from being diagnosed to being on death’s door,” the actor remembered.