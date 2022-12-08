How drinks manufacturers are using AI





The drinks industry’s use of AI and machine learning is on the rise – but it varies and companies are deploying the tech across the value chain.

From trying to improve crop yields, to developing flavours and ingredients onto sales and marketing, AI and machine learning are becoming tools some of the world’s largest beverage manufacturers are harnessing to improve efficiency and gain an edge on the competition.

There is, however, one central message for any procurement or product development executive looking to incorporate the technology into their departments and initiatives: data in and of itself is only of limited value. Controlling and understanding the data at your fingertips is critical.

John Carpenter is the CEO of alcohol e-commerce platform BlackSquare, a technology firm that builds direct-to-consumer platforms and supplies market analysis software to companies such as Diageo and Beam Suntory. He tells Just Drinks that, when it comes to correctly using AI, there is “a lot of steps that we need to take”.

He says: “Initially, we start with this data clean-up and the data preparation for it because that’s the baseline for anything else to work. Understanding and controlling your own data is about the most important thing you can do.” From there, e-commerce executives can start small and run routine analytics to provide basic insights on what people are buying, when and from where.

And, depending on the goal and applications, AI and machine learning systems can help across a drinks manufacturer’s operations, proponents say.

Data, machine learning and crops

AI is being adopted upstream in the agriculture sector, with more often the largest ag companies buying in analytical tools that can be used to measure crops and weather patterns.

The decreasing cost of operating or renting the services of satellites is improving the breadth and quality of data available to farming enterprises. UK-based technology firm Omega Crop helps farmers identify damaged crops and soil by layering geo-statistics, ecosystem data, historical crop performance and real-time satellite imaging. Using machine-learning algorithms, Omega Crop sets out to help farmers predict and establish resilient crops through the diagnosis of soil and weather patterns. It says its systems allow farmers to intervene at the earliest stages of disease spread or plant losses.

In the Czech Republic, Asahi Group Holdings-owned brewery Plzeňský Prazdroj is leading a data gathering initiative in the Saaz region, where six hop yards have joined the ‘For Hops’ project. The programme collects data from sensors placed directly on plants, soil probes, weather station data and hop yard cameras. Working with Microsoft’s planetary and machine learning systems, they are developing an application that will allow hop growers to monitor crop health and avoid losses.

The hop plant can be damaged by weather exceeding 30°C, while long periods of precipitation can also lead to low yields. To try to mitigate against these issues, the For Hop project is creating a system that aims to measure nutrient flow and monitor plant “stress” so farmers can avoid any unfavourable development by intervening with irrigation or nutrient support.

“As the effects of climate change take hold, it becomes increasingly necessary to support the farmers we work with so they can maintain the volume and quality of hops they are able to produce,” Plzeňský Prazdroj director of sustainability Pavlína Kalousová says. “For Hops is part of the solution providing a smart tool against inconsistent weather patterns to inform irrigation practices that can make or break a season’s success.”

Training a system to mimic the human palate

Five years ago, the Carlsberg Research Laboratory announced it was working on The Beer Fingerprinting Project. This initiative sought to create an AI system that would measure and analyse the aromas and flavour profiles of beers.

Built using Microsoft’s machine learning tools, it was used for the “discrimination of complex flavour mixtures”. It was trained by researchers through a series of sensor-based ‘taste’ tests that measured the different flavours and aromas created by yeast and ingredients. Human-based tasting and fluid testing takes time. ‘The Beer Fingerprinting Project’ was created with the aim of drastically reducing the test phase of product development. Carlsberg was asked to take part in this article but didn’t provide any comment.

In a similar way, Diageo has been working on a consumer-facing system that maps and analyses the flavour preferences of consumers, with the end goal of recommending a brand to the drinkers’ tastes. The FlavourPrint technology was originally developed by Vivanda, a tech firm that designed a sensory-based beverage and food digitisation platform, acquired by Diageo this summer.

The drinks giant had already been using the technology on its ‘What’s Your Whisky’ platform and the ‘Journey of Flavour’ experience for its Johnnie Walker brand in Edinburgh. Essentially, a consumer goes to the What’s Your Whisky website and, after answering a few questions related to their personal flavour preferences, the site will suggest a particular range of whiskies.

“We know consumers are looking for personalised experiences which anticipate their needs and provide relevant suggestions when they’re shopping. Our FlavorPrint AI technology used in the digital ‘What’s your Whisky’ experience and at Johnnie Walker Princes Street acts like a digital twin of the human palate, analysing consumers’ flavour preferences and matching them with their ideal whiskies as well as helping them discover the category,” Jimmy Klein, FlavorPrint product lead at Diageo, tells Just Drinks.

Consumer engagement

One of the most visible examples of machine learning is chatbots. For years, chatbots were seen as a bit of an annoyance by users as they were limited in what they could do but now consumers engage with them every day without the need to be passed on to a human operator. United Spirits, Diageo’s majority-owned business in India, has deployed a chatbot on Facebook, ‘Simi Your Personal Bartender’, that engaged with users suggesting recipes that over time would become more tailored to the user as it learnt ingredient preferences.

Ronen Lamdam, the CEO of automation group Laiye, says modern chatbots are “really able to understand that intent of the customer and engage with them, and potentially even augment the brand”. They can, advocates argue, quickly ascertain tastes and tailor experiences to customers, either acting as a shopping assistant or in a technical supporting role.

One project Laiye worked on was with the coffee chain Starbucks, which used a sign language chatbot for its stores that are tailored towards the hearing impaired. Working with Microsoft and a model it designed to translate sign language to text, Laiye created an in-store chatbot that interacts with the purchaser via video screen, allowing the user to place an order in sign.

UK brewery Two Tribes, meanwhile, has engaged with its consumers by running an open competition on the packaging design of its Dream Factory IPA. Customers were invited to join the brewer’s Discord social media channel where they could access a link to the AI-image generator Midjourney and start making AI-generated artwork by submitting word props and setting locations. Midjourney is an AI algorithm that has been fed a very large amount of image data, which it utilises to make random images based on user suggestions.

“It’s a way of us engaging with our customers and our fans,” Justin Deighton, the founder of Two Tribes tells Just Drinks. “If you actually look at our cans, the’’re collages that we create through collecting images. You could call it composite art because what we’re doing is collecting various different pieces of art and then putting them all together in a collage. Some of them are blended art as well. So, you know, I suppose what we’re doing is taking that into a modern form. If it had been around in the 70s, there would have been a lot of album covers created with this piece of kit.”

Drinks industry AI driving sales through data

AI is not one thing. It is a collection of algorithms, machine learning processes and, at the more advanced level, neural networks. Staff can engage with these systems every day, often without knowing it, but they are only as smart as the data and training that has been fed to them.

BlackSquare’s Carpenter says businesses can often think they have data they can put to use but it’s not in one place. “You find out product data and tasting notes are maybe sitting with someone there and then the warehouse information is sitting with the warehouse. And a lot of these companies use different marketing agencies or components. So they are all have their data and it may be in a format that can be used, but it doesn’t actually work together in terms of integration.”

Systems like Blacksquare’s Insight platform aim to pull all this data together and connect it to additional components in a company’s digital ecosystem such as Shopify or Adobe Commerce. A company’s direct-to-consumer sales platform will generate a lot of data if systems are in place to capture it; routine base-level analytics on this data can be as simple as understanding what bottles to display on the website next to each other.

Getting into the more advanced data analytics, machine learning has been used across multiple industries to analyse customers’ use of the search functions on brand websites. “When you go to type in what you’re looking for, we follow those patterns, looking at those patterns where machine learning can pull out definite themes and trends,” notes Carpenter.

Understanding these trends allows businesses to identify product gaps and even allow for more directly targeted product placement and sales on the website targeting specific user groups.

“So this sort of product understanding from the DTC site, allows them to open up a new market that they never even knew existed for it,” Carpenter adds. “We talked about base analytics, sure, that will do it. But finding one of these insights will drastically change how a company sells.”

AI and machine learning can copy or repeat a lot of tasks and patterns humans do every day. In areas like data analytics, the tech can excel at pulling out trends and insights that would be missed or take a huge amount of human thought power to achieve. Further up the supply chain, use cases are being built around procurement and crop yields. There is, it seems, a growing thirst to use AI and machine learning across the value chain.

