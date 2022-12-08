How to Find Estranged Family Members Online

It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for a parent who left a long time ago, a distant aunt on your father’s side, or your grandmother who lost touch with everyone when she moved away a while ago; finding them online can seem overwhelming. How do you even start looking for a relative who disappeared without a trace?

Technology and the internet have made a previously cumbersome and challenging process easier. You don’t need to read old letters or the phone book anymore. You don’t need to hire a private eye, although you can if you can afford it. You can be the private eye and search for your family members from the comfort of your home – it’s easier than you think.

The person you want to find might not want to be found, even though trying to locate an estranged family member might seem uplifting and positive. It’s always best to find out why your family member disappeared before trying to make contact. Leave the person alone and move on if they are not receptive to your communication. This is crucial to keep in mind if you’re trying to find your parents or a child you gave up for adoption. Speak purposefully and clearly – sometimes, one can take well-meant communication out of context.

Someone might have an idea where the estranged family member might be. Consider getting in touch with any immediate family members that were close to the person in the past.

They might not know who you are or what your connection to them was, so explain this and explain why you want to find your family member. While some people who went their separate way might want to remain hidden, this approach might work for those who simply forgot to keep in touch.

The main use of LinkedIn is job-related and for networking purposes, although it’s technically a social medium. You can search it by name and location, company pages, college sites, etc. If you’re able to find your family member this way, you could pay a fee to send a direct message. Alternatively, send them a request to connect so you don’t have to pay.

Media like Facebook are great for finding relatives and old friends, in part due to the list of recommended friends (people you may know). It won’t be hard to reach out if you have a contact that is linked to an estranged family member. However, remember that older people can struggle with technology, including social media. If the person you’re looking for is older, you might face this challenge. What’s more, the person won’t appear in your search results if they use a nickname or alias you are unfamiliar with.

One of the easiest ways to track down an estranged family member can be by creating a family tree with a genealogy service. These platforms collect your personal data, including your name, address, and email. They usually charge a monthly or annual fee for their services and will only reach out if they find a family member. As a downside, this leaves finding family members mainly up to the users of the website.

If you’ve exhausted all other options, you could try a background check service. These websites pull up details from large online databases. You’ll see the person’s contact information, address, workplace, and social media profiles. Background check sites are much cheaper than genealogy services. Choose a reliable website with positive reviews if you’re considering this option.

Once you get your background check report, you’ll have details like a mailing address, work history, phone number, and more to go on. Contact with the estranged family member will then be easier. You’ll also get results on close and distant family members connected to this person.