How to get Warzone 2 Nuke skin

The Warzone 2 Nuke skin is an exclusive Operator skin that proves you’ve completed one of the most difficult challenges in the battle royale. Here’s how to get the Warzone 2 Nuke skin.





Signs of prestige in Call of Duty and Warzone 2 are certainly hard to come by. In previous Call of Duty titles, Calling Cards acted as a symbol of your achievements. Recently, Calling Cards aren’t as valuable and players prefer to show off their Mastery camos.

While Mastery camos are a great way to show off your ability to grind weapons, a new challenge has emerged as the most difficult to complete. Of course, the most difficult challenge in Warzone 2 also comes with valuable rewards that act as bragging rights.

The Warzone 2 Nuke skin is one of the most sought-after cosmetics in the game and players are wondering how to get it. We’ll break down the steps you need to take to secure the Apparition Operator in Warzone 2.

How to get the Apparition Operator Nuke skin in Warzone 2

Players will need to successfully call in a nuke in Warzone 2 to get the sought-after Nuke skin. The Apparition Operator Skin will appear in your inventory following the completion of the challenge.

Here’s how to call in a Nuke in Warzone 2:

Win five Warzone 2 matches in a row. On the sixth match, activate the Champion’s Quest contract. Locate & collect the three required elements. Head to the bomb site location once you get to circle number 4. Use the materials to arm the bomb and defend it for two minutes until the Tactical Nuke goes off.

Players will also receive a Quest Nuke Calling Card, Quest Nuke Emblem, Boom Box Charm, and Radioactive Sticker.

As you can see, calling in a Nuke in Warzone 2 requires the completion of a different challenge compared to Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer. With the numerous steps involved, some would say that the Warzone 2 Nuke challenge is more difficult than that of its MW2 counterpart.

We’ve seen Nuke hunting take over Season 1 of Warzone 2 as top streamers look to string five wins in a row. If you’re aiming to secure the coveted Nuke skin in Warzone 2, you’ll need a solid squad of players to take on Al Mazrah.

To help facilitate the Nuke challenge, check out the best SMGs and best Assault Rifles in Warzone 2.

Image Credit: Activision