HSBC offers five percent interest rate on savings account

Last week, the bank increased the rate of its Regular Saver account from one percent to five percent. Other increases announced included a shift from 1.25 percent to 3.5 percent on its one-year Fixed Rate Saver.

The bank confirmed it will be hiking interest rates for the sixth time this year, with the rise coming after a series of increases to the Bank of England Base Rate.

Although the rate on the Regular Saver is fixed for 12 months, the rise will apply automatically to existing accounts.

The Regular Saver allows people to save up to £3,000 over the course of a year and receive their interest in a lump sum once the 12 months is up.

Britons can start saving from just £25.

The bank suggested people set up a standing order from their HSBC account to pay between £25 and £250 into their Regular Saver each month.

READ MORE: Cold Weather Payments triggered: Full list of postcodes due cash payout this winter