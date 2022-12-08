HSBC unveils metaverse gallery to support local artists

HSBC has launched a metaverse gallery that offers an immersive online experience where art meets technology, aiming to inspire the Hong Kong public to embrace art and culture.

Following in the footsteps of the partnership with M+ to contribute to Hong Kong’s arts and culture development, the bank is inviting the public to explore the digital world by launching a metaverse gallery. Available from 7 December, the virtual platform showcases digital artworks from local artists, including Yeung Hok Tak, Wong Ping and Flying Pig to broaden the reach of the artwork in various forms to connect to a more diverse audience.

Customers can create and customise their avatars with different hairstyles, outfits and accessories. Furthermore, virtual sharing by artists, as well as a special fireside chat with speakers will be launched, to allow customers not just to view, but to become fully open to art through engaging and actively participating in these unique art experiences.

HSBC said it will continue to build more real-world and metaverse-focused brand collaborations in the near future to open art, culture and, ultimately, a world of opportunity to customers.

“With the HSBC metaverse gallery, we aim to continue broadening the horizons of the metaverse phenomenon, while allowing local artists to gain more exposure from the global audience. Ultimately, this will help foster an appreciation for local culture and further develop useful applications of the metaverse in Hong Kong,” said Brian Hui, head of customer propositions and marketing, wealth personal banking of HSBC Hong Kong.

MARKETING-INTERACTIVE has reached out to HSBC for further information.

The bank is not new to the virtual world. Back in September this year, HSBC unveiled a series of virtual rugby quests in The Sandbox, to present an immersive and unique experience of the sport in the metaverse. The campaign coincided with the much-anticipated return of the Cathay Pacific/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens from 4 to 6 November following the tournament’s three-year-long hiatus.

