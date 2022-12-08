India emerging as the world’s cloud computing & Data Centre Hub! The size of India’s digital economy is estimated to grow from $ 200 billion in 2017-18 to a staggering $ 1 trillion by 2025 Read to know more: https://t.co/H5AsPPlKkQ@GoI_MeitY pic.twitter.com/cxJSjcNCcs— PIB India (@PIB_India) December 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user’s social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)