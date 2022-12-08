Categories
Science

Insects in peril in microscopic detail – in pictures


Extinct & Endangered: Insects in Peril, an exhibition by Levon Biss in collaboration with the American Museum of Natural History, has been turned into a book. Shining a light upon insect decline and biodiversity, his photographs are created from up to 10,000 individual images using microscope lenses and contain microscopic levels of detail to provide the audience with a unique visual experience.

The book Extinct & Endangered: Insects in Peril (Abrams, £35) is out 8 December.

Photographs by Levon Biss and text by American Museum of Natural History



