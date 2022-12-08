iOS 16.2: How to Use the Apple Music Sing Karaoke Feature

With the release of iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and tvOS 16.2 (all still currently in beta) Apple is introducing Apple Music Sing, a new Karaoke experience for ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers that lets users sing along to their favorite songs by adjusting the volume of the vocals in tracks.



Available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV 4K (2022), ‌Apple Music‌ Sing works with ‌Apple Music‌’s real-time lyrics feature, and gives you control over a song’s vocal levels. This means you can sing along with the original artist vocals or turn the vocals down and take the lead.

When there’s background vocals in a song, the vocal lines sung simultaneously can animate independently from the main vocals to make it easier for you to follow. And if there’s a duet or more singers, multiple vocals show on opposite sides of the screen to make them easier to sing along to.

Apple hasn’t stated exactly which songs will get the ‌Apple Music‌ Sing feature, only that it will launch with support for “tens of millions of songs.”



Devices That Support Apple Music Sing

To use ‌Apple Music‌’s Sing feature, you’ll need one of the following devices running iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, or tvOS 16.2, all of which are currently in beta (Apple has not provided a specific date for the public release of these updates, but they are expected to arrive sometime in December 2022).

How to Use Sing on iPhone and iPad

Open the Music app on your ‌iPhone‌ and start playing a track. Open the fullscreen playback controls by tapping the currently playing track strip near the bottom of the interface. Tap the Lyrics button (the quotation mark) in the bottom left corner if (it’s available). Tap the Sing button (the mic and stars) on the right, just above the track progress bar. If you don’t see it, the Sing feature isn’t available for this song. With the track playing, press and hold the Sing button, then drag the slider up or down to adjust the volume of the vocals.

When you no longer want to sing along to the music, simply tap the Sing button again to turn off the feature.

As part of the new feature ‌Apple Music‌‌ had debuted over 50 new playlists focused on “all of the epic songs, duets, choruses, and anthems that have been compelling people all around the world to sing.”