Iran executes 23 year old protester with 10 more waiting on death





Mohsen Shekari was hanged in the early hours of Thursday morning, making the young Iranian the first jailed protestor to be executed since the start of Tehran’s crackdown. Iran’s security forces have rounded up thousands of protestors after the largest anti-government demonstrations seen in the Middle East since the Arab Spring erupted in September.

Official Iranian media reports at least a further 10 prisoners face the death penalty. Shekari had been picked up by Iranian police on September 25 in the western Tehran district of Sattarkhan, he was accused of causing a disturbance by blocking a street and for wounding a Revolutionary Guard member. His first court appearance saw him condemned to death on the charge of moharebeh or “fighting with God”, the verdict was later upheld by Iran’s supreme court, according to Iranian media. A news outlet linked to Iran’s judiciary reported on Thursday that Shekari had “frightened” motorists by blockading traffic.

The report in Mizan also claimed the 23-year-old was in a possession of a “cold weapon”, which typically refers to a machete or large knife. Shekari was accused of using the weapon to attack a member of the Revolutionary Guards, wounding the officer’s shoulder as he attempted to unblock the road. The attack is reported to have left the Iranian officers needing thirteen stitches, according to Mizan. Pro-government outlets in Iran also report that Shekari “confessed” to being promised money from a man named Ali in return for joining the protests and attacking police officers.

Iran’s protests first started after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 , who died after being detained by the country’s morality police. At least 475 people have been killed in the demonstrations amid a heavy-handed security crackdown, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that’s been monitoring the protests since they began. Iran is one of the world’s top executioners and typically executes prisoners by hanging. Already, Amnesty International said it obtained a document signed by one senior Iranian police commander asking an execution for one prisoner be “completed in the ‘shortest possible time’ and that his death sentence be carried out in public as ‘a heart-warming gesture towards the security forces.’”