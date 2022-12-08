John Lennon’s Favourite Songs Dig Into His Bedrock | News | Clash

John Lennon’s favourite songs are a glimpse into the private passions of an icon.

John Lennon died 42 years ago today (December 8th). Taken far too young, he left behind a legacy almost beyond words, one that has only grown deeper with each generation.

The Beatles’ icon helped to change pop culture forever, forging the 20th century’s most successful songwriting partnership. When Lennon & McCartney finally uncoupled, his solo years were dominated by grand statements – including the decision to step back from fame, and focus his energies on his young son, Sean.

Throughout his life, though, music was a central strand. From those early skiffle shows with the Quarrymen through to fully embracing rock ‘n’ roll, music was a magnetic portion of his life, something he gave his soul up utterly to.

As the Beatles criss-crossed the globe, John Lennon built an admirable record collection. Taking his then state-of-the-art KB Discomatic along for the ride, he filled it with his favourite discs.

The portable jukebox could only hold 40 songs, and this meant his formidable tastes had to become more defined, and centred. A constant companion in his life, the jukebox was later sold at auction in the late 80s – bought for £2500 by Bristol-based music promoter John Midwinter.

An absolute steal at the time, John Midwinter went about locating John Lennon’s favourite discs, and packing the jukebox with sounds that the Beatles icon adored. The South Bank Show documented his progress in a fascinating 2004 documentary, tracking down many of the artists featured in the list of John Lennon’s favourite songs.

The full 40 discs make for fascinating reading in their own right. You can find pivotal influences – Dylan, for example – alongside a plethora of rock ‘n’ roll, rockabilly, and raunchy R&B numbers. John Lennon’s favourite songs go from Larry Williams, for example, through to peers such as the Animals, via Gary US Bonds, Gene Vincent, and Motown’s breakout smash ‘Shop Around’ by The Miracles.

He wasn’t churlish, either – the list includes fellow Merseybeat trailblazers the Big Three, Donovan (who sang backing vocals on The Beatles’ ‘Yellow Submarine’) and ‘Daydream’ by the Lovin Spoonful.

Find the full list below, or spin the Clash playlist based on John Lennon’s favourite songs after the jump.