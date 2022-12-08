John Lennon’s final hours – ‘He was singing and full of

Womack continued: “So Dave Sholin said, ‘Well why don’t you guys just jump in, we’ll drop you off on the way there?’”

The author pointed out that back in those days you didn’t have to worry about the six hours it takes to get on a plane, you could walk on with your cigarette, so the crew had the time to spare.

He said of the car journey: “John was just so excited about the session and he was singing old rock tunes to them. They got stuck in a little traffic, so they got to experience that. There is a little bit at the end of the Sholin material that is quite interesting.”

