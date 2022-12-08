KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nemo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) – Meet Nemo KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a 9-month-old lab mix who’s been at the shelter for about two months.

Nemo loves water and playing in it. He also does great with strangers and is always ready to make a new friend. Nemo is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

