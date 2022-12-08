Keep Your Pets Healthy and Happy This Holiday Season

By Dr. Lauren Pastewka

The holiday season brings fun and festivities for the entire family, including your four-legged family members. Whether you are traveling for the holidays or hosting friends in your home, this season can sometimes be overwhelming for your pet and their normal schedule. From seasonal food items in the kitchen to new decorations in their surroundings and homes filled with many guests, the holidays can be a challenging time for your pets.

Here are some things to know and better prepare for to keep your pets happy and healthy this festive season:

Food

In general, there are ingredients that are dangerous for your pets, but combine that with special holiday cuisine and there are some additional items to keep your pets away from. Holiday cookies that contain chocolate or raisins, dishes with pungent vegetables and spices, bits and pieces from a cheese board and candy are just a few examples of foods to avoid. Ensure that your pets are away from where food is being prepared and served so they cannot reach it.

Holiday Decorations

We love when our homes are decorated with beautiful lights, festive plants and tons of sparkly tinsel, but these holiday decorations can be harmful to our pets. Some common holiday decoration dangers to avoid your pet having access to include tinsel and low-hanging ornaments on your tree, batteries from electronic décor, gifts lying around and even edible decorations. Holiday plants like poinsettias, lilies and mistletoe can also be life threatening if consumed. If you are dressing your pets in festive outfits, make sure the entire outfit is secured and fits comfortably.

Pet Stress

With family, friends and even some new faces coming together to celebrate this time of year, all of the excitement can cause stress on your pets. It is important to recognize signs of distress and how to keep them calm. Some signs of distress include pacing, whining or barking, licking and changes in behavior. If you notice any of these signs, you might set up a quiet space away from all the festivities with treats, toys and other comfort items to make your pet feel more at home and to keep them preoccupied. If these behaviors persist, be sure to consult your veterinarian.

Traveling With Your Pets

It’s easy for us to pack our bags and hit the road, but if you are traveling with your pets, ensure you are thoroughly prepared, whether it is a long road trip or a flight. If traveling by flight, make sure you have the correct documents such as permits, health certifications and vaccination records. For a road trip, having your pet’s favorite toys, treats, an appropriate carrier and planned rest stops along the way are key to a safe and comfortable trip.

If you have any concerns about your pet this holiday season, whether it is from something they may have consumed or if their behavior changes, speak to your veterinarian immediately to ensure a happy and healthy holiday celebration for all.

Dr. Lauren Pastewka is chief veterinary officer at Pet Paradise, a comprehensive pet health care provider of overnight boarding, resort-style day camp, professional grooming and NewDay Veterinary Care. Dr. Pastewka leads 30 NewDay Veterinary Care clinics and teams located in Pet Paradise resorts nationwide. For more information, go to petparadise.com.