Kelly Reilly and ‘Yellowstone’ Score Overdue Critics Choice Award

Fans of the tough-as-nails Beth Dutton have something to celebrate this year. Actress Kelly Reilly has earned a Critics Choice Awards nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series for Yellowstone. Additionally, the series received a nomination for the 2023 Critics Choice Award as well for Best Drama Series.

Reilly will face off against actors like Zendaya, who stars in Euphoria, Laura Linney of Ozark and Mandy Moore of This Is Us. Yellowstone was placed with contenders like Better Call Saul, House of the Dragon, and Andor in its category — all massively difficult series to beat in any contest. The competition is stiff — to be sure — but it should be an accomplishment that Reilly and Yellowstone were given any consideration at all, considering the series’ typical award show snubs.

Curiously, despite its massive popularity, Yellowstone has yet to win a single award. Most years, it is ignored. And it racked up several Emmy snubs before finally snagging a single nomination during its then four-season run. Even then, its Emmy was for Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program in 2021. Which overlooks the individual acting accomplishments of its cast, including Hollywood mainstay Kevin Costner.

It’s unclear why the series hasn’t been honored with awards for so long. Many surmise it could be due to Yellowstone’s perception as a “red-state show,” a claim Sheridan has denied himself. Sheridan called out those who refer to the series as such in an interview with The Atlantic, saying they’ve probably never seen it.

Will Yellowstone or its leading lady get the recognition they deserve this time around? We won’t have to wait too much longer to find out. The winners will be announced during the Critics Choice Awards, airing on The CW on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET.

